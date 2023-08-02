The A4050 on Port Road was closed in both directions from 12.25pm due to a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The Road from Merthyr Dylan Road to the A4231 Barry Docks Link Road was closed for six hours following this incident, with the motorcyclist taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales with serious injuries.

A spokesperson from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 12.25pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles near Port Road East Barry.

“A crew from Barry Fire Station attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues, and a stop message was received at approximately 12.44pm.”

A spokesperson from South Wales Police said: “At 12.20pm today, August 1, officers were called to a report of a road traffic collision on A4050 Port Road, Barry.

“A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision. One person has suffered serious injuries and has been conveyed to hospital.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 12.10pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Port Road East in Barry.

“We sent a high acuity response unit paramedic and an emergency ambulance service to the scene, where crews were also supported by Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service and Wales Air Ambulance colleagues.

“One person was taken by road to the University Hospital of Wales.”

Meanwhile, around 14 minutes down the road from the A4231 on the M4 at junction 33, there was another collision between a lorry and a car on the roundabout at about 2.27pm, which caused the car to flip over.

Two people were injured while one person was taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, with the vehicles recovered by 4pm.

The collision happened two hours after the collision in Barry which caused serve traffic delays in the area.

A Welsh Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: “We were called to a road traffic collision at approximately 2.27 pm on the M4 near junction 33.

“We sent two emergency ambulances, two high acuity response unit paramedics, an operations manager, and a BASICS doctor to the scene, where crews were also supported by Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service and Wales Air Ambulance colleagues.

The scene at the A4232 yesterday. Picture: Louisa Owen (Image: Louisa Owen)

“One patient was taken by road to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital”.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Services said: “At approximately 2.29pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the M4 between J32 and J33.

“Crews from Whitchurch, Ely and Pontypridd Fire Station attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.­ A stop message was received at approximately 3.53pm.”

A spokesperson for South Wales Police added: “At approximately 2.30pm yesterday, August 1, South Wales Police attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the A4232 southbound, just off J33 on the M4.

“A car and a lorry have collided and the car has flipped over. Two people are reported injured.

"The road was closed southbound while emergency services dealt with the collision and it was reopened at 4.30pm.”