However, owner Tayla Allen is starting a YouTube channel to display her work from home.

Tayla’sDream Nail Salon has been a vibrant and cherished part of the neighbourhood, but Tayla feels she has little choice but to make the decision to step away from the physical shop.

She said: “I’m so grateful for all the local support I’ve had in starting TaylasDream last year. But with my upcoming maternity leave, statutory maternity pay is so low I only have my partners support and £172 a week from the government to survive on, so there's no way I can cover the costs of running the business, especially with the rising energy prices and cost of living whilst I'm off.”

Despite this, Tayla is planning to continue to exhibit her work through her new YouTube channel, ‘RealNailStory’, which will debut its first episode this evening at 6pm.

The channel will be a platform where viewers can witness Tayla’s craft while listening to fascinating interviews.

Each episode will feature Tayla expertly painting nails while engaging in insightful conversations with guests who embody a diverse range of expertise and backgrounds.

From a mountain climber who has conquered breathtaking peaks to a psychic medium who offers glimpses into the realm beyond, and a mental health specialist who promotes well-being, ‘RealNailStory’ aims to captivate and educate its audience.

The new channel will allow her to combine her passion for nail artistry and her love for connecting with fascinating individuals. As an expert in nail art, Tayla has freelanced for BBC and Netflix, been published in Scratch Magazine and has had her nail art featured on various brands’ social media.

She said: “It's a way for me to gift back some entertainment and to give my clients a platform to share their unique stories to all my followers.”

Sadly, Tayla’sDream will not be reopening after her maternity leave, but she will return to work by doing mobile appointments for existing clients on weekends.

There is also hope that the YouTube channel will provide a much-needed extra income. She said: “If I receive enough support, I am looking to use YouTube and other ways to get my business online during the week so I can work from home too.”

Tayla has already recorded seven episodes for the channel, with the first, an interview with a psychic medium, due to be released at 6pm tonight.

You can find ‘RealNailStory’ on YouTube and Instagram.