Anna Semenenko, who made the remark when trying to persuade a patient to breastfeed, was banned from the profession earlier this month.

Ms Semenenko had worked at the Royal Gwent Hospital and Nevill Hall Hospital.

A panel in Cardiff heard Mrs Semenenko told another patient: "I am Anya, I am Russian. If you don't like that I can get another midwife."

In repsonse Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said they 'take allegations of wrongdoing extremely seriously'.

Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “While we do not discuss the individual circumstances of any of our staff, past or present, we always ensure that all appropriate processes are followed in relation to matters regarding staff employment.

“We take allegations of wrongdoing extremely seriously and the care of our patients will always remain our top priority.”

According to a Nursing and Midwifery Council report, the panel heard she also pressured the partner and mother of a patient to watch her give birth, despite this being against the mother's wishes.

An NMC report said the midwife failed to treat patients with kindness, care, respect or compassion and was not concerned with their dignity.

The report also states the midwife made inappropriate comments causing embarrassment.

In other incidents she told patients they did not know what they were doing or she was 'dissapointed' with a mother's attempts to breastfeed.

The report said: "Mrs Semenenko’s actions were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered midwife, and are fundamentally incompatible with her remaining on the register. It was of the view that Mrs Semenenko’s conduct underlying the charges raises fundamental questions about her professionalism."

Nursing and Midwifery Council Fitness to Practise Committee issued Semenenko with a Interim suspension order for 18 months.