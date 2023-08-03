Claimants of six “legacy benefits” will be switched to Universal Credit by 2024.

The process, known as managed migration, is gradually notifying claimants of the legacy benefits of the changes.

A number of claimants will receive “migration notices” this month, informing them they have three months to start claiming Universal Credit.

Some people may be better off by moving over to Universal Credit and can opt in to change over, while some will also see themselves worse off (Image: PA)

Your current benefits will be stopped if you do not start claiming during this time period.

The move may well have an impact on the amount of money those currently on legacy benefits receive, with some finding themselves better off and some finding themselves worse off.

However, top up payments will be available for eligible claimants whose payments are reduced as a result of the change.

The plans to move people over to Universal Credit will affect people claiming six types of support:

Child Tax Credit

Housing Benefit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Working Tax Credit

The DWP guidance says: "On Universal Credit, most people will be entitled to the same amount they received from their previous benefits or more.

“If the amount you are entitled to on your existing benefits is more than you will get on Universal Credit, a top-up is available. This is called transitional protection.

"You can only get this top-up if you have received a Migration Notice letter from DWP and claim by the deadline date on your letter. If your circumstances change before you make your claim, this may affect the amount you get.

“You should claim as soon as possible to make sure the amount you are currently entitled to can be protected. Any transitional protection you receive as part of your Universal Credit claim may stop if you have a change in circumstances once you've made your claim."