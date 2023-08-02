As previously reported, 15-year-old Deacon Powell from Abertillery was reported missing and had not been seen since Tuesday, July 25.

Gwent Police have confirmed that the teenager – who has links to Blaina, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, Newport, and Pontypridd – has been found.

A spokesman for the force said: “Deacon Powell, 15, from Abertillery, who was reported missing, has now been found.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”