Despite the bitterly cold and dry weather, runners seemed in good spirits with smiles all around as they ran along the 13-mile route.

An hour after runners lined up at the starting line along Usk Way, the first winner crossed the finish line along the riverfront at the University of South Wales.

Just after 10am, Great Britain’s Adam Bowden, who previously competed in the 3000m Steeplechase for England at the Commonwealth games and Team GB in the European championships, crossed the line as the overall winner of the event.

It was the 10th anniversary of the event, which St David’s Hospice Care started in 2013, with 773 participants took part in the first event.

Since then, the number of participants registering to take part in the race has more than doubled, with the numbers increasing into thousands.

