A DRUG dealer who spat at prison officers will be spending more time behind bars.

Jack Martin, 20, formerly of Blaenavon, attacked two emergency workers while he was being held at the Parc Young Offender Institution in Bridgend.

He was arrested last year for a breach after being handed a suspended custodial sentence for trafficking cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis and aggravated vehicle taking.

Martin gained national notoriety in the summer of 2019 when he issued a threat on social media next to his own mugshot.

When Gwent Police launched a wanted man appeal on Facebook the then teenager posted a reply which read: “If you see me keep your mouth shut.”

He was arrested by the force not long after.

Peter Donnison, prosecuting, said Martin’s latest offences took place last November and December when he assaulted Parc Prison guards Michael Tanner and Gavin Howells.

On both occasions, the defendant had covered an observation point on his cell door which prevented officers being able to conduct their checks on him.

He then spat at them when the holes were opened.

Mr Howells was hit on his temple and Mr Howells on his arm, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Martin pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on an emergency worker.

This put him in breach of the two-year custodial sentence imposed in September 2020 which was suspended for two years.

Martin now has 18 previous convictions for more than 50 offences.

It was heard in mitigation how the defendant accepted the attacks on the prison officers were “unforgivable”.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told him: “The way you are going at the moment you are on the cusp, a turning point in your life, when you will spend many years in custody.

“I’m sure you don’t want that.”

He was sent to a young offender institution for six months for the assaults on the emergency workers and 12 months for breaching his suspended sentence.

The terms will run consecutively, meaning Martin will be locked up for 18 months.

He was told he will serve half that sentence before being released.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.