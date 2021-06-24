THE BLAENAVON branch of the Royal British Legion has been granted funds to look after the Memorial Garden.

Blaenavon Town Council has awarded the branch £250 to buy gardening equipment to help maintain the grounds outside the Workmen’s Hall.

The green-fingered members of the Royal British Legion were able to put the money towards a hedge trimmer, as well as new bulbs and lawn dressing.

“Since the Blaenavon Royal British Legion took on the role of maintaining the flower beds and the gardens at the cenotaph in 2014, we have had the utmost support of Blaenavon Town Council,” said Alan Jones, president of the Blaenavon Royal British Legion branch, and Cyril Turner, secretary of the branch.

“Without the help they have provided, we could not maintain it to the high standard we have today.”

Mayor of Blaenavon Cllr Liam Cowles said: “The hard working volunteers of the Royal British Legion have been keeping the memorial garden in fantastic condition for many years.

“Cutting the hedges is an onerous task, so the town council had no hesitation in awarding the branch a grant for a hedge trimmer to lighten the task."

And, as part of Armed Forces Week, the town council and the Royal British Legion Blaenavon Branch held a small ceremony at the memorial garden.

Cllr Cowles hoisted the armed forces flag and laid a wreath to honour the work and sacrifices made by serving troops and reserves, services families, veterans and cadets on Monday.

“The week is an opportunity for us all to salute the courage of the men and women who risk their lives, and sometimes pay the ultimate price, in defence of our country,” said Cllr Cowles.

Armed Forces Week takes place from June 21 to 27.