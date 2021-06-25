A MIXED martial arts star from Blaenavon is hoping to make it two wins from two this year when he returns to the octagon in London tonight.

Josh Reed faces Italy-born Dylan Hazan at York Hall on the second of three promotions being staged by Cage Warriors in the capital this week.

The 31-year-old former world title challenger will be donning the iconic yellow gloves to face a man five years his junior who has yet to taste defeat in five fights as a professional.

Though Reed has fallen short in previous contests, he enters this bout with a big advantage in experience and having won 11 of his 16 fights to date.

This included his most recent contest, in which Reed, nicknamed “Crazy Horse”, defeated Bryan Creighton by first round knockout.

What’s more, the bantamweight star is a training partner of current UFC talent Jack Shore, with the duo honing their skills at Abertillery’s Shore Mixed Martial Arts.

Hazan enters the contest as a late replacement for Liverpool’s Adam Wilson, who withdrew due to injury.

Speaking ahead of the event, Reed said: “I’m looking forward to the fight as always, a change of opponent is no problem for me and my team.

“I’m looking forward to putting on a show and getting another win in style.

“I want to say thanks to Cage Warriors for having me on again.”

Commenting on the fight, Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan said: “This is going to be a fun fight.

“Josh Reed is always ready for a fight and wasn’t phased at all by an opponent change.

“Dylan Hazan is going to come in and want to put on a performance against one of the most recognisable names in Cage Warriors.”

Cage Warriors 124 takes place tonight and is broadcast exclusively on the UFC Fight Pass streaming platform in the UK.