MASON Jones is set for his third UFC contest later this year, where the Blaenavon fighter will get the chance to write a controversial wrong.

The mixed martial artist (MMA) from Torfaen looked well on the way to win his first UFC contest at the second time of asking earlier this year, before disaster struck.

In June, Jones was impressing against foe Alan Patrick, before an errant finger from the Welshman accidentally made contact with Patrick’s eye, and the Brazilian was rendered unable to continue.

The bout was ruled a no-contest as a result, and the 26-year-old was left frustrated, having failed to win in two UFC appearances, despite impressing on both occasions.

But now, the rivalry between Jones and Patrick is set for resolution, with a rematch announced for October 23.

Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.

As first reported by Brazilian martial arts publication Combate.com, the two men are set to settle their differences in Las Vegas, with the contest expected to feature on the undercard of the UFC on ESPN+ 54 event.

The event is set to be headlined by another European athlete squaring off against a Brazilian opponent, as Italy’s Marvin Vettori is stated to face Paulo Costa.

In early 2021, former Cage Warriors double champion Jones entered the UFC to a great deal of fanfare, having been unbeaten through his first 10 professional fights.

His debut would see him lose a decision to American Mike Davis in January, a contest which saw both men awarded a $50,000 bonus cheque for putting on the fight of the night.

Following this setback, Jones said: “I am a better fighter than that. I am a better striker.

"It doesn't matter, I am going to be the best fighter in this division.

"This is just going to be a bump in the road, a speedbump, a learning curve. Everyone loses and I will just come back stronger and better.

"The UFC will give me another chance after that, I hope, and I will more than show that I deserve to be here and that I am destined for the top.”

Read more local news here

In Wales and the rest of the UK, Mason Jones’s next contest will be broadcast on BT Sport, on Saturday, October 23.