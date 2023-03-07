The young cat mother and her four kittens were found in a cat carrier on March 1, in woods near the Greenfields Cycle track which is near a train track.

The kittens are believed to be around three to four weeks old, the RSCPA Cymru are urging people with anyone information about the cats to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Black said: “There is never an excuse to abandon an animal - it was very sad to think they were just left on their own. They must have been so frightened and cold.

“The family have been all checked over at RSPCA’s Merthyr Tydfil Clinic and have been given the all clear by the vet there.

“They will next be off to a foster home while we continue with our enquiries and once they are ready they will be rehomed.”

The animal centre also advises cat owners to take their pets to be neutered to prevent unwanted litters.

She added: “Sadly, we see so many litters of kittens dumped because often owners have made a quick decision on getting a cat and can no longer cope, or the kittens have been an unplanned litter.

“Kittens may look cute but the reality of caring for them can be hard work, time consuming and costly.

“We, and other cat and vet organisations, believe the solution to this crisis is to neuter cats from four months old before they can become pregnant and therefore would avoid these unwanted litters.”

The cats were found two weeks after three young rabbits were dumped in a cardboard box outside an animal rescue centre in Newport.

Two Guinea pigs were brought into the care of the RSPCA on the same day the cats were found after welfare needs were not being met.

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, with a recently-opened telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650.

An online hub, is also available which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.