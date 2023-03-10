A BLAENAVON couple who met at a dance 65 years ago shared the story of their first foxtrot as they celebrated their anniversary last week.
Josephine Langley, 89, and her husband Aubrey, 91, toasted their 63rd wedding anniversary at Care UK’s Llys Cyncoed in Cardiff – where they both now live – on Monday, February 27.
The pair met at a dance in Blaenavon when Mrs Langley was 24. Mr Langley asked his future wife for a dance – which was the foxtrot.
“How could I refuse,” she said, looking back at that fist meeting.
The couple went on a first date to the cinema in Pontypool.
Mr Aubrey said they were sat in the back row, adding: “Strangely, we can’t remember what film was on!”
The couple were married at St Peter’s Church in Blaenavon on February 27, 1960.
“There was a tax benefit for getting married in February,” Mrs Langley said. “It was a fine day – a little cold.
“My best friend Ann was my bridesmaid, and the reception was at Mostyn Hall with a yummy sit-down meal.
“From there we travelled to Bournemouth where we spent our honeymoon.”
They went on to have two sons – Andrew and Martin. Andrew now lives in New Zealand, while Martin lives in Cardiff and has a son called Tom.
When asked the secret to a long and happy marriage, Mr Langley said: “Lots of patience and a good sense of humour.”
Mrs Langley added: “A husband who knows how to do a good barbecue and an exceptional gin and tonic.”
To celebrate the special milestone, the team at Llys Cyncoed surprised the couple with a romantic meal, complete with gin and tonics and a specially made anniversary cake.
Residents and team members then joined together to raise a toast to the happy couple.
Virgil Frincu, general manager at Llys Cyncoed, said: “This was a big day for Josephine and Aubrey and one we were honoured to be a part of.
“They are a wonderful couple, with lots of wisdom about building a strong and successful marriage that I think we could all learn from.
“The atmosphere in the home was wonderful and prompted residents to reminisce and share fond memories of their own weddings.
“It truly was a day to remember. Happy anniversary Josephine and Aubrey!”
