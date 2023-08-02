Gwent Police received reports of a man acting suspiciously in the Abergavenny area on Friday, July 7.

A 26-year-old man, from Blaenavon, was arrested and has been remanded in custody; he is due to appear at Newport Crown Court later this month.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Following enquiries, our officers arrested a 26-year-old man from the Blaenavon area with attempted child abduction and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

“He has since been charged with these offences and remanded, he will appear at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday, August 30.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information to assist our officers’ enquiries is asked to contact us.”

People can provide information to Gwent Police by quoting log ‘2300226020’ either by calling 101 or messaging Gwent Police on their social media channels.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.