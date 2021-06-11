AN EMERGENCY road closure in Pontypool town centre will remain in place into next week.
Commercial Street has been closed since Tuesday, June 8, between the Park Road roundabout and the junction with Glantorvaen Road for emergency repairs to collapsed sewerage pipes.
The damaged sewer syphon is currently affecting only a small number of properties in Portland building.
A shaft and tunnels have been excavated on Commercial Street to allow Welsh Water contractors to undertake the work.
Commercial Street is still fully open for pedestrians access.
Despite the road closure, the nearby car parks remain open and fully accessible. A diversion is in place directing traffic around Pontypool town centre using the A4043.
Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen’s executive member for the environment, said: “We are hopeful that work will be completed next week.
“Difficult underground conditions are making the repair more difficult as loose material is running into the excavated shaft.
“The contractors will work throughout the weekend to shore up the shaft and access the damaged sewer syphon.”
For more information, contact Welsh Water on 0800 085 3968.