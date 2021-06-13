A FAMILY fun day will be held in Pontypool in August to raise money for a mum’s life-extending cancer treatment.

Jus Jianikos, from Pontypool, went to her doctor in March 2020 as she was showing symptoms of breast cancer. She returned in May with concerns about a lump and her GP referred her to a breast clinic where she was told it was fatty lump tissue and nothing to fear.

The mother-of-three contacted her GP again in September as the lump had changed; she was referred to a breast clinic and put on a three-month waiting list.

On December 21 her biopsy results confirmed that she has stage four triple negative breast cancer, which has spread to her spine, lymp nodes and - most likely - her lungs. She’d not previously been given a biopsy as she’d been 29 at the time.

A family fun day will be held at Pontypool United RFC on Sunday, August 8.

“We’ve done a few different things already,” said Ms Jianikos’ friend Sarah Clark. “I held a big raffle for Jus and we’ve been selling bows and water bottles.

“She’s a close friend of mine and I just want to help where I can.

“With a fun day, it’s something where everyone can get involved. I think so far, everything has been more adult-based – with the marathons for example.

“This means the children can all be involved.”

There are currently 18 stalls signed up for the fun day selling a range of goods, as well as activities including bouncy castles and entertainment from Mad Mel’s Mobile Disco.

It is hoped there will also be a barbecue, pizzas, and ice cream.

“We are hoping it’s going to be a big one,” said Ms Clark. “We just want to raise as much as we can.”

The event will not be ticketed, but all adults will be asked to buy a £1 raffle ticket on the gate – to help organisers with coronavirus protocols.

To find out more about the event, or get the latest updates ahead of the day, you can visit ‘# JUS DO IT’ on Facebook or the 'Family funday' event page.