A ROAD through Pontypool town centre which has been closed for a week for emergency repair works will reopen tomorrow.
Commercial Street will reopen to traffic between the Park Road roundabout and the junction with Glantorvaen Road on Wednesday, June 16.
The road had been closed on June 9 for emergency repairs to collapsed sewerage pipes.
Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen’s executive member for the environment, said: “The footway at the front of Portland Buildings has been reinstated and the hole in the road has now been backfilled. The first layer of tarmac has been laid and the final layer will go in later this afternoon (Tuesday).
“There is still debris on the carriageway so the road will be swept and allowed to cool before reopening.
“Given the depth the contractor went down, Highways Officers will return to undertake regular monitoring of the road surface.”
For more information, contact Welsh Water on 0800 085 3968.
