A PONTYPOOL woman was caught speeding on the same road two days in a row.
Hannah Emily Bishop, 35, of Llanover Lane in Cwmavon, was caught doing 68mph in a 60mph zone of the A465 between Cefn-Coed-Y-Cymmer and Dowlais – just north of Merthyr Tydfil – on December 2 last year.
And the following day, on the same route, Bishop was caught again doing 68mph in a 60mph zone.
Both offences were proven at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 10 through the single justice procedure.
For the first offence, she was fined £100, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and handed three points on her licence. No order was made for additional costs.
For the second offence, she was fined £100, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, and also £90 in costs. Her licence was endorsed with a further three points.