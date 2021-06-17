A PONTYPOOL woman was caught speeding on the same road two days in a row.

Hannah Emily Bishop, 35, of Llanover Lane in Cwmavon, was caught doing 68mph in a 60mph zone of the A465 between Cefn-Coed-Y-Cymmer and Dowlais – just north of Merthyr Tydfil – on December 2 last year.

And the following day, on the same route, Bishop was caught again doing 68mph in a 60mph zone.

Both offences were proven at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 10 through the single justice procedure.

For the first offence, she was fined £100, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and handed three points on her licence. No order was made for additional costs.

For the second offence, she was fined £100, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, and also £90 in costs. Her licence was endorsed with a further three points.