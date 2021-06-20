TWO drivers from Torfaen have recently appeared in court in both England and elsewhere in Wales.
The drivers appeared in court in Oxford and Cardiff on charges of speeding and failing to identify the driver of a car involved in a motoring offence.
STUART FARTHING, 49, of Churchwood in Griffithstown, was caught by an automatic speed camera in Berkshire.
Farthing was driving a 61mph in a section of the M4 near Waltham St Lawrence in a temporary 50mph zone on October 22 last year.
The offence was proven on Wednesday, May 26 at Oxford Magistrates Court using the single justice procedure.
He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £90 in costs. Farthing was also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.
He was also given three points on his driving licence.
TERANCE ANTHONY MORGAN, 57, of Crumlin Road, Pontypool, was ordered to pay a total of £574 after failing to identify the driver of a car involved in a motoring offence.
Morgan was asked to provide the information to South Wales Police at Central Ticket Office in Treforest, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on December 22 last year.
The offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proven at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on June 1.
He was fined £440, and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and £90 in costs.
Morgan’s driving licence was also endorsed with six points.