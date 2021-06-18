POLICE are appealing for information after an armed robbery in Pontypool.
Albion Road Garage in Albion Road was robbed last month by a man with a knife who demanded money from the till before taking off on foot with around £80 in cash.
Although a member of staff was shaken up, they were unharmed.
The incident occurred at around 9pm on Saturday, May 15.
The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 35 and 45, around six foot tall, with a stocky build.
He was wearing a dark coloured jacket with a white logo on the left-hand side and a white hood, dark coloured trousers and a blue Covid facemask.
DC Vicki Constance from CID said: “This was a frightening experience for the member of staff who thankfully was unharmed.
“We’re appealing for anyone with any information which could assist the investigation to come forward.
“Anyone who was in the area of Albion Road who may have seen someone matching the description of the suspect is urged to get in contact.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 2100170135 or contact them via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, people with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.