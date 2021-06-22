A PONTYPOOL social club which closed early last year has been sold at auction for more than £450,000.
Greenway Social Club, in Griffithstown, went under the hammer with Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £350,000.
However the property, on Greenway Drive, received 83 bids from four bidders, taking the final sale price to £458,000.
The Greenway Social Club in Griffithstown. Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions
The property currently offers a concert room/bar, lounge, another bar, three storerooms, a function room, toilets and cellar room.
The Greenway Social Club in Griffithstown is in need of "significant improvement and modernisation". Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions
There is a games room, former office and store, kitchenette and living rooms on the first floor.
Sean Roper, who handled the sale of the property, described the site as “ideal for residential development or other commercial uses such as care home, subject to necessary planning consents.”
"The Greenway Social Club is a substantial building with land and a car park,” he said. “The club traded until early 2020.
The Greenway Social Club in Griffithstown is in need of "significant improvement and modernisation". Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions
"The property requires significant improvement and modernisation should it be utilised in the future as a social club however, it is envisaged that it would be better cleared for redevelopment of the whole site, subject to the necessary planning approval.
“The surrounding estate has a mix of larger executive detached residences and semi-detached properties.”