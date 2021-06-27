A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DR MAJID HAMID RASHID, 63, of Old Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £871 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Chepstow Road on November 14, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN OWEN DAVIES, 30, of Broadway, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £797 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 90mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 between the Horse & Jockey and McDonald’s roundabouts on September 17, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG JOHN EDWARDS, 38, of Tramway Close, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way on November 9, 2020.

Disqualification was obligatory due to repeat offending and he was ordered to pay £376 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RACHEL REBECCA MILES, 33, of Clarence Place, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after she pleaded guilty to the theft of £162.50 worth of goods from B&M Stores in Cwmbran, public disorder and resisting a constable on June 17.

She was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after he release from prison.

FERN SAVANA EVANS, 24, of Queen’s Road, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, was conditionally discharged for six months after she pleaded guilty to stealing keys on May 16.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

CENYDD DAVID OWEN, 47, of Tynewydd Terrace, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder in Newport on January 25.

TRISTAN DWAIN CHAMBERS, 32, of Eisteddfod Walk, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Nash Road on November 11, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £447 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.