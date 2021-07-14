A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SHAUN MCCARTHY, 39, of Dukestown Road, Tredegar, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted driving whilst disqualified on The Promenade on June 12.

He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

ELLIS BATES, 22, of Wolseley Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

DEAN ROBBINS, 31, of Howe Circle, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted driving whilst disqualified on Conway Road on June 15.

He was banned from driving for four years and five months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

SARAH JAYNE HOWELLS, 35, of Carlyle Street, Abertillery, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating and public disorder on June 16.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Man banned from Newport city centre jailed

YUSUF DINALLY, 43, of Narberth Court, Hendredenny, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit on Llwyncelyn Terrace, Nelson, on June 16.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN MICHAEL PHELPS, 31, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £745 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLENE MCCONNELL, 35, of Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted a resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

BILLIE WAKEHAM, 22, of Aberconway Place, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, on December 14, 2020.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

LEANNE MAY BETTY COOK, 32, of Trem Twynbarlwm, Two Locks, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she drove without insurance on Springvale Way on November 18, 2020.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSEPH SALEEM DOWSELL, 31, of Rockfield Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he drove without insurance on Ladyhill Court on November 21, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUCY EVANS, 37, of Maendy Way, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £286 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Tolpath on December 17, 2020.

Her driving record was endorsed with eight points.

VIKTOR BIRKNER, 51, of Gloster Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 26 months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified on Wharf Lane on June 4.

He was ordered to pay £452 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.