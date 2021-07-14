LAND with planning permission for 34 homes is being sold.

Plans for housing on the former site of Pontypool and District Hospital were given the green light in 2019.

An application for 34 homes on the Hospital Road site in Pontypool was unanimously approved by Torfaen council’s planning committee at a meeting.

The outline application was first approved back in 2016 but the development was put on hold while the developers sought an agreement with council officials.

Now the land, off Hospital Road is up for sale.

The more than two acre site is available for offers in excess of £900,000.

Listed on Rightmove, the plot is being sold by Parkmans, Risca.

They said: "Parkmans are delighted to be instructed to offer for sale the Land known as the Former Hospital Site, Hospital Road, Pontnewyndd, Pontypool comprising of approximately 2.11 acres.

"The land is accessed off the A4043 and is a short distance to Pontypool Town centre.

"The site benefits from roadside access and good network links.

"Pontypool Town has banks, chemists, estate agents and restaurants.

"There are three primary and three secondary schools within a mile and two GP surgeries within half a mile.

"Pontypool and New Inn train station provides a direct route to Cardiff and is approximately 2.2 miles from the site.

"The triangular shape infill plot is situated at the junction of Hospital Road and Leigh Road.

"The hospital buildings were demolished around 18 years ago and since then the site has remained vacant.

"Today the site is void of structures and has become an area of scrubland."

For more information, contact Parkmans on 01495 244444.