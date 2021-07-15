A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ALEX RAYMOND REESE, 28, of Barnets Wood, Chepstow, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to burglary at the Spar on St Lawrence Road being in breach of a suspended sentence for burglary at Francis & Co.

He was ordered to pay £234.50 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL ANTHONY CHAMBERLAIN, 70, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £350 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IOAN WILLIAMS, 21, of Derwen Close, Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, was banned from driving for 19 months after he admitted drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL POWELL, 19, of Westgil Pen Ffordd, Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months for being in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

He admitted committing the offence on Woodbine Road on May 30.

Powell was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MITCHELL COLLINS, 40, of Sofrydd Road, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

REBECCA ALLEN, 31, of Clytha Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to stealing two pairs of shoes from Deichmann.

OLIVIA JANE BREWER, 41, of Graham Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £369 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assaulting a police officer and possession of cannabis.

SOPHIE JONES, 28, of Sanquhar Street, Splott, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to driving on Moriah Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, whilst being unfit to drive through drugs on New Year’s Eve 2020.

She was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TYLER GIBBINS-THOMAS, 26, of Park Crescent, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to being twice the drink driving limit.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LOUISE RUTH ROCKETT, 51, of Keene Avenue, Rogerstone, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste, large quantities of cardboard, at the Tregwilym Road Recycling Facility without the authority of a current environmental permit issued under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

She was ordered to pay £122 in costs and a surcharge.

RYAN JAMES HOWELLS, 27, of Nantmelyn Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted taking a vehicle without consent.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a six-week curfew.

Howells was banned from driving for 18 months and £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CARLIE JADE HIPKISS, 31, of Lime Court, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for two years after she pleaded guilty to drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARC JAMES HARDING, 25, of High Street, Llanhilleth, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted having a knife in public.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £120 in a fine and a surcharge.

ROWAN MARC HOWELLS, 36, of Scwrfa Road, Scwrfa, Tredegar, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted drink driving.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.