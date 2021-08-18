PONTYPOOL have appointed Rhys Clarke as skills coach after the lock was forced to retire because he was diagnosed with epilepsy.

The 30-year-old joined Pooler for the 2019/20 season after spending eight campaigns with Ebbw Vale.

Clarke, a Premiership winner with the Steelmen in 2016, helped the club to set the pace in the Championship until the coronavirus pandemic led to the season being postponed and then cancelled.

Pontypool are preparing for another push for promotion to the Premiership but with the forward as a coach rather than player.

“Unfortunately due to being diagnosed with epilepsy my playing career has drawn to an unexpected early retirement from the game as a player,” said Clarke.

“Although this has been extremely difficult to accept, I am very pleased to have been invited to continue in a coaching role at Pontypool RFC, where I felt I wanted my playing career to end in several years to come.

“I hope I can continue to provide my services to the team, just in a different capacity. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Leighton (Jones, head coach), Ben and Peter (Jeffreys, chief executive and chairman) along with the remainder of the management team for giving me this opportunity to continue to be involved with a great club.

“I hope I can assist in helping the club achieve promotion in the coming season.”

Clarke joins backs coach Tom Hancock, defence coach Andrew Quick, head of performance Rhys Dyer and team manager Gareth Rusby-Davies as part of Jones’ backroom team.

“We’re really pleased to have secured Rhys’ future at the club and he will make a quality addition to our backroom staff,” said Jones.

“Rhys’ knowledge of the game and vast experience in the Premiership paid huge dividends for us last season and his influence – both on and off the field – made a big impact on us.

“Whilst we’re disappointed for Rhys that his playing career finished a bit sooner than planned, we are really excited to see him progress within our coaching unit and we know he will bring an extra dimension to the team and we will see the benefits of this as we prepare to return to rugby.”