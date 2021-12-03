NEWPORT Olympian Mica Moore has set her sights on next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Moore, who represented Great Britain in the two-women bobsleigh event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in South Korea, has partnered with Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering ahead of February’s event.

Ahead of the 2018 Olympics, Moore and her partner bobsleigh partner Mica McNeil managed to raise more than £30,000 to get to South Korea, after funding was cut for their event.

Despite their result of eighth being the best ever by a British women's Olympic bobsleigh team, Moore is having to fund most of her own training once again – alongside full-time studying and working.

Pro Steel Engineering has supplied her with a custom-made steel sled, meaning that she can train at Cardiff Met, rather than travelling to Bath three or four times a week.

“I can’t thank Richard and his team enough; for not only believing in me and my dreams, but to also go out of their way to help my chances of competing again on the world stage,” said Moore.

“This one-of-a-kind sled is awesome, and it’s even given me an appreciation of steel fabricating. I’d never considered how these things were made before until Richard talked me through it.

“As well as help with my training efforts, Richard has also been great with advice and support for me which is invaluable.

“I look forward to working with and representing the Pro Steel Engineering team.”

Richard Selby, director and co-founder, Pontypool based Pro Steel Engineering said: “As a company relatively local to Mica’s hometown, we’ve followed her journey and successes across sprinting and bobsleigh for many years.

“The grit and determination she showed back in 2018 to get to Pyeongchang was nothing short of inspiring, and so I know when she says she wants to get to Beijing, she means it.”

Pro Steel Engineering is a steel specialist company operating UK-wide and internationally which has worked on projects including the Olympic Stadium and the red dragon overlooking the M4 at the International Convention Centre Wales.