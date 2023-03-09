Max Carter, 20, from Pontypool kept coming and going at Abergavenny bus station before getting behind the wheel of his Mazda and driving off.

Prosecutor David Thomas told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant appeared to be waiting for the officers to leave.”

The police were waiting for him and he was pulled over near the Hardwick roundabout after driving along Monmouth Road.

Carter, of Limekiln Road, Abersychan, pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The offence was committed on February 19.

Laila Williams, representing Carter, said: “He’s extremely remorseful and he made a naive decision to get in the car.”

The defendant is a self-employed construction worker earning £1,200 a month, the court was told.

District Judge Sophie Toms told Carter: “This was a ridiculous decision to get in the car.”

The defendant was banned from driving for 15 months and fined £220.

He was ordered to pay an £88 victim surcharge and £85 costs.