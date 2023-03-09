Ieuan Bailey, 24, had gone to the till with bottles of alcohol at the Nisa store in the Pontnewynydd area of Pontypool.

Nicholas Evans, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “When the defendant was challenged for ID, he said, ‘F*** this, I’m going'.

“He then started to walk out of the shop without paying.”

A “melee” then broke out after he was confronted and a bottle smashed on the floor, before Bailey left with Echo Falls wine that cost £6.99.

The police were called and the defendant arrested shortly after the incident which took place at around 8.20pm on Sunday, February 19.

Bailey, of Ivy Dene Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He had four previous convictions for 13 offences.

They included assault, possession of a class A drug, criminal damage and theft.

Darren Bishop, representing Bailey, said: “This was clearly an unpleasant incident for the staff in the store.

“The defendant has entered an early guilty plea.

“He was medicated at the time for anti-depressants.”

His lawyer told the court his client has a problem with alcohol.

“He wants help and is motivated,” he added.

Presiding justice Nicholas Hobbs told Bailey: “It’s clear you need help with your alcohol dependence.”

Bailey was sentenced to a 12-month community order and made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.

He must also complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant will have to give the store £6.99 in compensation and pay £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.