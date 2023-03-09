That means Allyson Russen has permission to have some trees behind her home in Forge Row, Cwmavon, Pontypool felled and others cut back.

The trees are within the Cwmavon Conservation Area, and some are showing signs of Ash dieback disease, while the other work involves minor alterations, which are not considered to make major changes to the appearance of the trees, the wider area or the setting of the row of listed buildings.

Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department decided against making a tree protection order said: “The fellings are justified in the interest of overall tree health/public safety, and the authority’s tree officer offers no observations to the proposed works.”