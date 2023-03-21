A MAN has been jailed after he was found guilty of stalking a woman by sending her threatening messages.
Leigh Sulway, 34, from Pontypool was convicted following a trial at Newport Magistrates’ Court of stalking involving fear of violence.
The offence was committed between January 25 and March 2.
Sulway, of Blue Boar, Talywain was sent to prison for 28 weeks.
The defendant was also ordered to pay his victim £300 in compensation and made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact her.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article