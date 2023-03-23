Jonathan Jones, 21, from Pontypool had taken spirits from his grandad’s drinks cabinet and later drank alcohol at a friend’s house.

David Thomas, prosecuting, said the police found him in the Jaguar XJ6 on Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon at around 7.40am on Thursday, February 9.

He told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The officer could smell intoxicants on the defendant who said to him, ‘I’ve been drinking at a friend’s house and I haven’t had much sleep.’

“His grandfather said he did not have permission to take the vehicle and also took spirits from his own drinks cabinet.

“It was an abuse of a position of trust and he feels very let down by his grandson.”

The defendant has paid his grandfather £500 to cover the repair costs.

Jones, of Hillcrest, Garndiffaith pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He also admitted taking a vehicle without consent and driving without insurance.

Jones had no previous convictions.

Ashley Harkus representing the defendant said his client had been working as a trainee accountant.

“He lost his job around four months ago,” his lawyer told the court.

“Things began to spiral and he started drinking.”

Jones has referred himself to the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service for help, magistrates were told.

He also works in a charity shop and is looking to get back into work “as soon as possible”.

Mr Harkus added: “The defendant made a very bad decision that night.”

Jones was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £240.

He was also ordered to pay £85 towards prosecution costs and a £96 victim surcharge.