Jack Crosse, 33, from Caerphilly was cleared following a trial after he’d denied allegedly sexually assaulting the stranger twice at the Willpower Weightlifting Club in Pontypool.

After deliberating for five hours and 17 minutes, the jury acquitted the defendant of oral and vaginal rape at the gym where he’d been a member for two years.

Mold Crown Court heard that Mr Crosse, a high school teacher in Cardiff, and the woman had attended a boozy party in December 2019.

This was the defendant’s third trial.

He was found not guilty of raping another woman in May 2022 following a trial held at Cardiff Crown Court.

Jurors were unable to reach verdicts in respect of the other complainant and it was stood out for trial for which he has just been acquitted.

A jury in the first trial regarding both complainants, also held at Cardiff Crown Court, was dismissed for legal reasons.

After they found Mr Crosse not guilty at Mold Crown Court, Judge Niclas Parry thanked the jury for their service.

The defendant walked out of court a free man.