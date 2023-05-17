The black e-bike was take some time between April 29 and the May 1 in the Pantygasseg area.

The bike, a Lapierre Overvolt AM 500i 2019, has green florescent branding.

Those with any information are urged to contact the police on 101 quoting log 2300140372.

A couple of weeks ago Caerphilly bike shop, BikeShredz, was forced to close due to three bikes worth a total of £20,000 were reportedly stolen.