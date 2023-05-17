Gwent Police have an issued an appeal for information after an e-bike was stolen from an address in Pontypool.
The black e-bike was take some time between April 29 and the May 1 in the Pantygasseg area.
The bike, a Lapierre Overvolt AM 500i 2019, has green florescent branding.
Those with any information are urged to contact the police on 101 quoting log 2300140372.
A couple of weeks ago Caerphilly bike shop, BikeShredz, was forced to close due to three bikes worth a total of £20,000 were reportedly stolen.
