FABIAN KANDRAC, 20, of St Michael Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on October 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

REBECCA MEAKER, 27, of Tir Y Cwm Lane, Risca must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 13, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

ZAKIR MUKHTAR, 43, of Eton Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on December 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

PETER KING, 64, of Colston Avenue, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on November 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LAURA SHAW, aged 33, of Keble Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JENNA LOUISE ROYNON, 37, of Penylan Road, Varteg, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on New Road, Garndiffaith on November 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD ANTHONY FAULKNER, 37, of Old Barn Way, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Henllys Way, Cwmbran on November 11, 2022.

JOHN LEHANE, 27, of Beech Tree View, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY DANE MADDICKS, 38, of Woodward Road, Cross Keys must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TOMOS RICHARD MARSH, 33, of Plasycoed Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran on November 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

REBECCA MCCULLOCH, 38, of Beddau Way, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Drum Tower View on December 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

WINSTON TREVOR MOORE, 54, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A449 on the off slip road of the M4 between Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound on November 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PHILLIP LEE ODOWDA, 34, of Morgan Rise, Blaenavon must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Hill/ King Street, Ebbw Vale on November 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICHOLAS POTTS, 37, of Montgomery Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.