The reported theft happened in Pentre Lane, Mamhilad, between 8pm on Tuesday, May 30 and 6am the following day.

Gwent Police said a "custom-made Orange Five double suspension mountain bike" and tools, including two chainsaws, were reportedly taken.

The custom-made mountain bike is described as graphite with blue Fox suspension logos.

Its front tyre has "Hope Enduro" in black and white writing while the back tyre has "Mavic" in yellow writing.

One chainsaw is a Husqvarna 365 and the other is a STIHL MS170.

Witnesses or anyone with any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or by sending the force direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log number 2300177982.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.