The 24-hour event will take place at Pontypool Park on Saturday, June 17, at 10am.

Nick Thomas-Symonds MP and leader of Torfaen Council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, will officially open the event with Cllr Hunt taking park in the relay.

This year's relay will feature 20 local teams, who will gather to relay around the track for a full 24 hours. Accompanied by their teammates, they will set up camp and will be entertained by various community groups, entertainers, and SW20 Radio.

A Candle of Hope ceremony will be held at 9:30pm (Image: Torfaen Council)

Cllr said: "The council is thrilled to support this year’s Pontypool Relay for Life event in Pontypool Park. This incredible community initiative brings together our residents, local teams, and Cancer Research UK in the fight against cancer.

“I commend the organisers for their dedication and the significant funds raised for cancer research. Let's join forces as a community and make a real difference in the battle against this devastating disease. I encourage everyone to mark their calendars for the 17th of June and come together for a day of unity, hope, and celebration.”

Pontypool's Relay for Life Event in 2019 (Image: Torfaen Council)

At 9:30pm, Relay for Life will briefly pause for the Candle of Hope ceremony, where all survivors, relayers, supporters, and visitors are invited to gather at the bandstand in the park to pay tribute to every life touched by cancer.

Candle Bags will be available for decoration and dedication, honouring those lost, those on their cancer journey, or celebrating survivors. Bags are available for collection up until 7pm.

Leanne Powell, volunteer event chair for Cancer Research UK, said: "On behalf of the charity, we are really excited that Relay is now only a week away. With final preparations well underway, it would be really great for the local community to come out and support all our relayers, who give up so much of their time to fundraise for this much needed cause.”

The relay for life event is open to the public, for full event details click here.