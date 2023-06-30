ALISHA TUCKER, 19, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a car on the SDR on January 29 when the front offside wheel was fitted with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE ROBINSON, 29, Hawthorne Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Devon Place on December 10, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay £100 costs and a £48 surcharge.

PIERCE GREEN, 32, of Potter Street, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months and banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Henllys Way, Cwmbran on November 22, 2022.

He must pay a £26 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Mother and 'dangerous offender' son jailed after appearing together in court

ROBBIE BATES, 25, of Hawthorne Fosse, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on April 4, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £82 in costs and a surcharge.

JACK JONES-CROCKER, 27, of Kenilworth Road, Newport was fined £235 and must pay a £34 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on April 4, 2022.

EUGENE SCORR, 34, of Newport Road, Caldicot was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted burglary and stealing £300 worth of confectionary, cash and coffee from a catering unit on Crick Road, Crick on May 8.

He must perform 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 compensation and a £114 surcharge.

CRAIG THOMAS WALKER, 32, of Bishop’s Place, Ebbw Vale must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on January 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS WRIGHT, 33, of no fixed abode, Newport must pay £125 in a fine and costs after he admitted the theft of protein powder worth £105 from Boots on June 9.

RICHARD HACKLING, 52, of Tillery Road, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN LEE ADLER, 43, of Melin Gwlan, Energlyn, Caerphilly must pay £242 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A469 in Llanbradach on February 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.