NATHAN DAVIES, 29, of Blaen Wern, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to sending a text conveying a threatening message on June 24.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a two-year restraining order and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

MICHAEL PRITCHARD, 41, of Tyne Close, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood and driving while disqualified on the Town Bridge on December 30, 2022.

He was fined £200 and must pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

MICHAEL GEORGE, 27, of Gaer Vale, Newport was jailed for 21 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted two counts of possessing an offensive weapon - a folding knife - in public on Corn Street and a public order offence on March 8.

He must pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

MARC HUGHES, 45, of Pen Rhiw Terrace, Abercarn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Redbrook Way, Cwmbran on February 22.

He must pay £622 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS EVANS, 63, of Grey Crescent, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 16 months after he was found guilty following a trial of failing to provide a specimen for analysis on January 24.

He must pay £1,465 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GRANT COLES, 41, of Elm Court, Pantside, Newbridge was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 in Pontypool on February 17.

He was fined £276 and must pay a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANDREW JONES, 48, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the B4251 on December 27, 2022.

He was fined £530 and must pay a £212 surcharge and £85 costs.

JASON HOWELLS, 51, of Clos Afon Llwyd, Riverside, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4051 in Llantarnam, Cwmbran on February 6.

He was fined £318 and must pay a £127 surcharge and £85 costs.