A MAN was arrested in Risca on Saturday on suspicion of threats to kill and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
The initial incident happened in the Holly Road area of Ty Sign on Saturday, June 12 when Gwent Police were called to a disturbance at 3.30pm.
The police responded on concerns of welfare of a man and firearms officers were on the scene as a precaution. Residents at the time reported two police cars blocking each end of the road, a number of firearms officers and the hazardous area response team attending alongside rapid response paramedics and an ambulance.
Residents also reported hearing shots, with videos being captured of the sound, however the force have confirmed that no shots were fired.
The man arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
