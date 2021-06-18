A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

IEUAN MADLEY, 19, of First Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £2,021 on a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations after he was found to have gathered in a private dwelling in Wales with any other person in East Avenue on November 29, 2020.

JAMES VINCENT MAGUIRE, aged 24, of Greenfields Way, Weston-super-Mare, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus rules on the M4 in Newport at junction 24 eastbound on November 29, 2020 after he was found to be in contravention of the regulations, during the emergency period by contravening restrictions that no person living outside Wales may enter or remain in Wales without a reasonable excuse.

CAREENA CATHERINE GORDON-EVANS, 45, of Orb Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £247 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

DEBRA JAMES, 50, of The Terrace, Rhymney, was ordered to pay £354 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 in Tirphil, Caerphilly.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHEL JENKINS, 33, of Goshen Street, Rhymney, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRIAN O’DONNELL, 29, of Ellen Ridge Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

HOLLIE PRICE, 29, of Trafalgar Street, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £482 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CERYS LOUISE RUMSEY, 23, of St Donats Close, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £521 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 in Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN EDWIN STEVENS, 48, of Claremont, Newport, was ordered to pay £461 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CALLUM THOMAS, 27, of Llanwern Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

EMMA VICARY, 33, of Newport Road, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.