EMERGENCY services are tackling a fire in Risca.
There is an ongoing fire in Risca in the lane behind Pearns Pharmacy on Commercial Street, with police and firefighters at the scene.
A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At approximately 12.35pm on Friday, June 25, we received reports of a vehicle fire in Pontymister, Risca.
"Multiple crews are in attendance and the incident is currently on going."
The fire is causing dark smoke in the area, along with an unpleasant smell, and firefighters are using a water pump - across the main road - to tackle the fire.
Gwent Police are also at the scene.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "We’ve received a report of a fire in Commercial Lane, Pontymister, Risca at around 12.40pm on Friday June 25.
“Officers from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have attended and the incident is ongoing."
