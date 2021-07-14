A CANNABIS factory at a disused care home in Risca with plants estimated to be worth more than £1 million has been dismantled.
Police were called to a building in Dan Y Graig Road at around 3pm on Friday, July 9, where they found 1,389 cannabis plants across 21 rooms. The plants have been seized and destroyed.
A man in his 60s from Newport was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class B drug and has been released under investigation.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Inspector Andrew Boucher said: “This is a significant disruption of a large-scale cannabis growing operation which we estimate has a street value of more than £1 million.
“The supply of controlled drugs blight our communities and we will continue to take action against anyone involved in drug dealing.
“Information from the community is vital in our efforts to tackle the supply of illegal drugs. Please keep telling us about your concerns, it really does make a difference to disrupt organised crime and prevent the sale of illegal drugs in our communities.”
You can report information by calling 101 quoting reference 2100239897, send us a direct message through Facebook or Twitter or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
