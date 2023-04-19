The incident happened in Commercial Street, Risca, near the Tamarind restaurant shortly before 5pm, prompting police and paramedics to rush to the scene.

Gwent Police confirmed officers were called out to the crash, which involved three cars and partially blocked the road for several hours.

"The driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries and enquiries are ongoing," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information which could help the police with their enquiries can contact the force quoting incident reference number 2300124278.