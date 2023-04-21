ZACHIRIA SCAWTHORN, 23, of Fernlea, Risca was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Potter Street, Newport on October 13, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

GEORGE EVANS, 18, of Henry Wood Close, Newport must pay £833 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance, driving without a licence and using a road when no test certificate had been issued.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIMON NASH, 37, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order on April 8.

KATIE EVANS, 40, of Dents Hill, Newport must pay £480 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to depositing household waste at Llanwern High School without the authority of a current environmental permit on or about August 9 last year.

PJ O'BRIEN, 39, of Trostrey, Hollybush, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the M4 motorway in Newport on March 26.

He must pay £785 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HANNAH LOUISE COLLINS, 31, of High Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on October 8, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

MARY LOUISE HILTON, 57, of Council Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road on October 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANWAR ALI, 53, of Darent Walk, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Cwmbran on October 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAROLE BAILEY, 77, of Itton Road, Itton, near Chepstow must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at Caerwent on October 15, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER BROWN, 53, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on October 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMMA COLLIER, 51, of St Michael Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on October 8, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRIAN ELLAWAY, 60, of Fox Avenue, Pentwynmawr, near Newbridge must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road on October 3, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.