Ty Darran care home closed more than a decade ago and was demolished earlier this year to make way for 45 affordable apartments.

Caerphilly Homes, a branch of Caerphilly County Borough Council, is behind the planning application for one-bedroom apartments, which will be exclusively for over-55s.

The council was granted outline planning permission for the apartments in March 2022. This reserved matters application looks at the details, such as design, access and placemaking.

The apartments will have a communal courtyard garden at the “heart” of the horseshoe-shaped development, and will also include an outdoor kitchen, allotments and shared spaces – these could be used for crafts, IT workshops, games and a library.

Apartments on the first and second floor will have “generously large” balconies.

Willmott Dixon has been contracted to build the development, which also includes 19 car parking spaces and two electric car charging points.

This project will contribute to the council’s goal of building 400 new affordable zero carbon homes by 2025.

Council cabinet member for housing, Cllr Shayne Cook, said: “The views of future residents are key to the new development and the reserved matters application enables us to refine designs in line with their priorities.

“The new later living scheme will be unlike anything in the council’s current sheltered housing provision and will set the bar for future Caerphilly Homes developments.

“Its design combines innovation with the needs of residents, with the highest levels of energy efficiency to reduce carbon emissions and keep fuel costs to a minimum.

“The design also incorporates a wide range of indoor and outdoor communal spaces, to improve the health and wellbeing of residents and facilitate interaction with the wider community.”