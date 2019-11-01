The Duchess of Sussex donned an apron as she helped celebrate the opening of a bakery for vulnerable women in north London.

Meghan visited the Luminary Bakery – a social enterprise which trains women who have been victims of violence and sex trafficking – as it opened its new premises in Camden.

A video posted on the SussexRoyal Instagram account shows the Duchess cutting into a cake inside the new store and speaking with staff.

The Telegraph reported how Meghan comforted one crying woman, called Tanya, who had been stabbed by her violent ex-partner in 2016.

The duchess said: “We get into this habit of wanting things done immediately nowadays.

“There’s a culture of instant gratification, of the instant fix. But we aren’t mechanical objects that need to be fixed.

“You’re a wounded creature that needs to be healed, and that takes time.

“And that is what I love about this place. It gives you the support to heal.”

It is not the first time Meghan has showed her support for the social enterprise, which is based in Stoke Newington, north London.

The bakery was featured in Vogue after the Duchess was made a guest editor. It has also previously been highlighted on the SussexRoyal Instagram account.