The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet volunteers who have given their time to help people in crisis.

William and Kate will attend a volunteer celebration event with the charity Shout, meeting people from across the UK who give their time to the text service.

Since the charity launched in May this year, 1,500 volunteers have had 145,000 text conversations with people in crisis, exchanging a total of six million messages.

Six months ago, to mark the charity’s official opening, William and Kate, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appealed to the public to give their time to the charity, and since then more than 13,000 people have registered an interest.

From crisis to calm – 'I was listened to properly for the first time and this helped me a lot. Thank you for being there when no one else could be.' A message from a texter. #GiveUsAShout #100kconversations pic.twitter.com/hPnIMZhAZC — Shout UK (@GiveUsAShout) July 30, 2019

Since its founding, 75% of people who have contacted Shout have been under 25 and the most common issues raised are suicide, depression, relationships, anxiety, isolation and self-harm.

On shift, volunteers access the service from computers in their own homes, so the event will provide an opportunity to meet other people giving their time to the charity.