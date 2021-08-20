Ant and Dec are back with a brand new show and you could be on it!
Fortune Favours the Brave is a new ITV Saturday night game show which will see contestants taking part in a fast-paced quiz with a huge twist.
There are life-changing amounts of money to play for and the Geordie-pair's production company, Mitre Studios, is looking for enthusiastic, daring and confident teams-of-two to apply.
Filming is scheduled to take place in London in October and if selected you'll need to be able to travel on the selected dates.
How to apply to be on ITV's Fortune Favours the Brave
You'll need to be 18 or over to apply and can pair up with a family member, housemate, neighbour, colleague or of course a best mate.
If you've got nerves of steel, good general knowledge and a risk taking attitude then just head over to the Fortune Favours the Brave website and fill out an application form.
The deadline to apply is midday on September 17, 2021 (subject to the producer's discretion) and any applications received after this date won't be considered.
