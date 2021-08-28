Stuck for what to do this bank holiday weekend? Feel like getting away somewhere before the school starts back again? But where to go, somewhere different, somewhere fun… How about King Henry the VIII’s holiday home?

Yes, you can rent the holiday home of King Henry the VIII for staycations.

Somewhere different to stay for your next staycation! (Vrbo)

The Manor is on the southern tip of Wye-Valley, just 20 minutes from Bristol, 30 minutes from Cardiff and 35 minutes from Bath, making it a perfectly central location for getting out to explore both England and Wales.

It consists of 7 bedrooms that can sleep up to 16 people, and you can stay for a weekend or a short break. Pets are welcome too!

It also has 5 bathrooms and prices average at £650 a night.

Henry the VIII’s holiday home (Vrbo)

The beautiful 800-year-old property is the perfect history lesson for kids. Not only from within the Manor itself, but its close proximity to Norman Castle at Caldicot.

The Medieval Manor interiors are warm and very unique, antiques everywhere give it it’s medieval feel.

Henry the VIII’s holiday home (Vrbo)

If you really feel like relaxing on your holiday, the organisers can set you up with private caterers to cook for you or set you up at the local castle pub 100 yards away. You’ll be surrounded by many restaurants in the area all traditional and elegant – you really will be dining like a King (or Queen)!

You can check out Henry the VIII’s holiday home here!