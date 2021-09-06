The rock band Stereophonics will be making a return to performing in Cardiff at the end of this year, as they will headline a Christmas show at the Principality Stadium.

Sir Tom Jones and Catfish And the Bottlemen will star alongside them at the concert on 18 December.

This news also comes with the announcement of the band going on a UK tour in 2022 in March and April 2022.

It will be Stereophonics’ first gig in the Welsh capital since just before the country went into its first lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

They played on 14 and 15 March at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena as part of their Kind tour, but were criticised for going ahead with it, as on the same weekend Wales’ rugby game with Scotland was postponed.

For the current concert virtually all Covid restrictions have been lifted in Wales.

Those attending will still need to show proof of being double vaccinated, or having had a negative lateral flow test taken 24 hours before the event starts.

Face masks will also be asked to be worn as people move around the venue.

Speaking to the BBC, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones said he wanted to do “something we can celebrate”.

He added: “After almost two years of being locked down and families all having their own stories of stress and pressure and loss, I wanted to give something to the Welsh people to feel good about.”

The event will also be notable for marking a return to South Wales for Sir Tom Jones.

The 81-year-old had shared the stage with Stereophonics previously and they sang together on the 2000 song ‘Mama Told Me Not To Come’

Speaking to the BBC he said: “I've been good friends with Stereophonics for over 20 years, and was delighted to be asked by Kelly to join them for a very special show in a very special place. I can't wait to be there to share a great night with you all.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday 10 September and be purchased from Ticketmaster.